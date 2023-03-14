EAPA taps Vivup's Karl Bennet as new chair

Currently, Bennett serves as a wellbeing director at the employee benefits provider. He joined EAPA as a board member in 2019.

EAPA UK is a not-for-profit organisation representing individuals and organisations with concerns around employee assistance, psychological health and wellbeing.

The national membership body works to support and promote the employee assistance programme (EAP) industry and the development of professionals, as well as developing and maintaining a high standard of practice and ethics.

Bennett takes up the new leadership role from Eugene Farrell, who is mental health consulting lead for AXA Health.

Farrell has led the body for four years, including through the "challenging years" of the pandemic, EAPA said.

"The past four years have seen a leap in terms of the intensity of demands on EAPs, more volume of calls, more challenges, more complexity as the norm. As a sector, we have stood up to those challenges," Farrell stated.

"We've adapted to the changing context, introduced digital innovations and made progress on recruiting and training the professional expertise increasingly needed by our clients. Working with a board of committed EAP industry professionals, I've been proud to be part of the work being done."

Bennett said he believes that EAPs are much more than an employee benefit, supporting millions of people every year with counselling, professional assessments and psychological therapies.

"As a sector we need to be encouraging a focus on the preventative elements of our services, adding more non-clinical services like mental health coaching," he commented.

"We also need to lead the discussion around moving EAPs into a longer-term assessment and treatment model, properly equipped with the best practice standards to be the alternative for employees to NHS mental health treatment pathways."