EAPA taps Vivup's Karl Bennet as new chair

Eugene Farrell steps down

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
EAPA taps Vivup's Karl Bennet as new chair

The Employee Assistance Professionals Association UK (EAPA) has named Karl Bennett from Vivup as its new chair.

Currently, Bennett serves as a wellbeing director at the employee benefits provider. He joined EAPA as a board member in 2019.

EAPA UK is a not-for-profit organisation representing individuals and organisations with concerns around employee assistance, psychological health and wellbeing.

The national membership body works to support and promote the employee assistance programme (EAP) industry and the development of professionals, as well as developing and maintaining a high standard of practice and ethics.

Bennett takes up the new leadership role from Eugene Farrell, who is mental health consulting lead for AXA Health.

Farrell has led the body for four years, including through the "challenging years" of the pandemic, EAPA said.

"The past four years have seen a leap in terms of the intensity of demands on EAPs, more volume of calls, more challenges, more complexity as the norm. As a sector, we have stood up to those challenges," Farrell stated.

"We've adapted to the changing context, introduced digital innovations and made progress on recruiting and training the professional expertise increasingly needed by our clients. Working with a board of committed EAP industry professionals, I've been proud to be part of the work being done."

Bennett said he believes that EAPs are much more than an employee benefit, supporting millions of people every year with counselling, professional assessments and psychological therapies.

"As a sector we need to be encouraging a focus on the preventative elements of our services, adding more non-clinical services like mental health coaching," he commented.

"We also need to lead the discussion around moving EAPs into a longer-term assessment and treatment model, properly equipped with the best practice standards to be the alternative for employees to NHS mental health treatment pathways."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

The Rising Stars of Protection: Ben Cohoon

SimplyBiz launches online regulatory tool for advisers

More on Employee Benefits

Employers have 'exaggerated' view on hybrid working benefits: GRiD
Employee Benefits

Employers have 'exaggerated' view on hybrid working benefits: GRiD

Mental wellbeing is largest benefit

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 March 2023 • 2 min read
Spectrum.Life secures further £4.4M funding
Employee Benefits

Spectrum.Life secures further £4.4M funding

To support expansion

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 22 February 2023 • 1 min read
Four in five employers boost employee benefits: GRiD
Employee Benefits

Four in five employers boost employee benefits: GRiD

Increased investment in support

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 22 February 2023 • 2 min read

Highlights

Case Study: Steve's Story
Critical Illness

Case Study: Steve's Story

“My attitude towards life has changed significantly in the past year”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 March 2023 • 5 min read
Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re
Individual Protection

Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re

Protection Pulse 2022 Review finds

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 March 2023 • 3 min read
New Vitality Serious Illness proposition goes live
Critical Illness

New Vitality Serious Illness proposition goes live

“Far more attuned to adviser and client requirements”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 28 February 2023 • 2 min read