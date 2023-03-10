Zurich launches 'Kick Start Mentor' scheme for students

The initiative forms part of Zurich's ‘Early Careers' programme and has been created to attract future talent from a diverse range of backgrounds.

The scheme, which will run over six months, has been launched in partnership with five schools across Birmingham, Croydon and Hampshire and the London boroughs of Waltham Forest and Newham.

The number of students who have signed up to the programme this year has increased to 80, compared to 25 pupils in the scheme's pilot in 2022, Zurich detailed.

Students will be mentored by 24 "specially trained Zurich future leaders" the insurer said, all of whom work in different areas of the business.

As part of the mentor sessions, students will learn CV building and networking, and will be shown the range of career options available in insurance, including underwriting, marketing, data science and analytics.

At the end of the programme, the mentees will work on a final team protect that will be presented to Zurich, along with speed interviewing and networking practice.

Mentees will also be able to share their own experiences and insights into the professional challenges they face, including the access to different industries and if there are role models holding senior leadership positions in these sectors.

David Nichols, head of Zurich's UK retail business and a sponsor of Kickstart Mentors, said the pilot last year allowed the business to better understand its customers and communities through the insights and ideas brough forward by the mentees.

"This is an exciting project for us as we look to attract the next generation of talent to our business, many of whom would never consider the insurance sector," he commented.

Catherine Cole, principal of The Sixth Form College Farnborough, said: "As educators, we play a vital role in helping to lay the foundations for successful futures.

"By working with businesses such as Zurich, we can build on this by preparing students for the world of work and making them aware of the many opportunities open to them."