Zurich launches 'Kick Start Mentor' scheme for students

To tackle industry diversity

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read
Zurich launches 'Kick Start Mentor' scheme for students

Zurich has rolled out its ‘Kick Start Mentors’ scheme for state funded secondary schools in a bid to tackle diversity in the industry.

The initiative forms part of Zurich's ‘Early Careers' programme and has been created to attract future talent from a diverse range of backgrounds.

The scheme, which will run over six months, has been launched in partnership with five schools across Birmingham, Croydon and Hampshire and the London boroughs of Waltham Forest and Newham.

The number of students who have signed up to the programme this year has increased to 80, compared to 25 pupils in the scheme's pilot in 2022, Zurich detailed.

Students will be mentored by 24 "specially trained Zurich future leaders" the insurer said, all of whom work in different areas of the business.

As part of the mentor sessions, students will learn CV building and networking, and will be shown the range of career options available in insurance, including underwriting, marketing, data science and analytics.

At the end of the programme, the mentees will work on a final team protect that will be presented to Zurich, along with speed interviewing and networking practice.

Mentees will also be able to share their own experiences and insights into the professional challenges they face, including the access to different industries and if there are role models holding senior leadership positions in these sectors.

David Nichols, head of Zurich's UK retail business and a sponsor of Kickstart Mentors, said the pilot last year allowed the business to better understand its customers and communities through the insights and ideas brough forward by the mentees.

"This is an exciting project for us as we look to attract the next generation of talent to our business, many of whom would never consider the insurance sector," he commented.

Catherine Cole, principal of The Sixth Form College Farnborough, said: "As educators, we play a vital role in helping to lay the foundations for successful futures.

"By working with businesses such as Zurich, we can build on this by preparing students for the world of work and making them aware of the many opportunities open to them."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Canada Life names Dave Sutton as customer services director

Keith Richards unveils new Consumer Duty advisory body

More on Insurer

Canada Life names Dave Sutton as customer services director
Insurer

Canada Life names Dave Sutton as customer services director

Former head of business management

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 March 2023 • 1 min read
International Women's Day 2023: The ethnic gap in female diversity
Insurer

International Women's Day 2023: The ethnic gap in female diversity

“This is a marathon and we've only just started the race”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 08 March 2023 • 7 min read
Tracy Garrad to step down as AXA Health chief executive
Insurer

Tracy Garrad to step down as AXA Health chief executive

After four years

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 March 2023 • 2 min read

Highlights

Case Study: Steve's Story
Critical Illness

Case Study: Steve's Story

“My attitude towards life has changed significantly in the past year”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 March 2023 • 5 min read
Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re
Individual Protection

Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re

Protection Pulse 2022 Review finds

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 March 2023 • 3 min read
New Vitality Serious Illness proposition goes live
Critical Illness

New Vitality Serious Illness proposition goes live

“Far more attuned to adviser and client requirements”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 28 February 2023 • 2 min read