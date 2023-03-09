Employers have 'exaggerated' view on hybrid working benefits: GRiD

The industry body for group risk surveyed 503 HR decision-makers and found that a larger proportion of employers (64%) cited hybrid working as having a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of their staff than the employees themselves (53%).

On the employee side, mental wellbeing was considered the largest benefit of hybrid working, while social wellbeing (45%), financial wellbeing (44%) and physical wellbeing (43%) were considered to have an equally positive effect.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, commented: "Employers may have already seen the benefits to physical and social health by allowing staff to relinquish their journey to work, allowing employees to spend more time with family and friends and potentially using the time for fitness activities to improve their physical health."

Meanwhile, 6% of employers and 7% of employees believe hybrid working might not have a positive impact for everyone.

"While many people feel that a flexibility in working location is beneficial, it's crucial that employers don't make assumptions or change their workplaces or working practises in a way that could potentially be harmful to their workforce," GRiD stated.

According to the research, 22% of employers have made working from home a choice for their teams, while 34% have provided this option to only a selection of their employees.

GRiD warned that employers must not consider hybrid working as an employee benefit because while working from home may help some staff members, it "isn't a fix when more serious problems come to light."

Moxham added: "It's important to note that health and wellbeing support will still be required for everyone, and particularly for those who have found the change in working patterns more difficult to cope with."

"Employers who fully support the health and wellbeing of their staff through a programme of employee benefits and other flexible policies, will be rewarded with more a more engaged and more proactive workforce. Hybrid working can play a role but it's not the silver bullet."