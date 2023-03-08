Emma Vaughan: What does International Women's Day mean to you?

International Women's Day can mean different things to different people.

To me, it is about celebrating all the wonderful things that the women in our lives do. From mothers that love us unconditionally to best friends that make us proud or colleagues that make coming to work fun.

One thing I have observed in my 17 years in financial services is that there was a perception that women must be more like their male counterparts to thrive in senior positions. However, the qualities of a good leader, according to Google, do not lend themselves to this way of thinking:

Empowerment of others - ‘Women in Protection' is a wonderful example of a group that promotes, encourages, and supports inclusion and diversity in our area of financial services.

Clear communication - women, by and large, are better communicators and this is evidenced by our friendships and our ability to navigate social situations. This is because, biologically, we are more empathetic and think about others more than ourselves.

Resilience - There are countless examples in history, and in our own lives, of women proving time and time again that we can dust ourselves off and come back stronger.

I am not going to open the can of worms about traditional stereotypes within our industry, but we are definitely moving away from the archaic beliefs of how we need to act in order to succeed.

Yes, this is all well and good, I hear you say, but how does this play a role in financial advice and, more specifically, protection advice?

Consumer Duty, of course! There will be a change to the advice process under fair value assessment and this will change how protection is sold. That change will play into the strengths that women demonstrate naturally and the clue in the title - protection. Protecting customers has an element of care and this is why we can be very passionate about promoting it.

Personal touch

Nothing sells a policy quite like a personal recommendation or testimonial. Customers are far more likely to buy in to the concept of income protection or critical illness if they know someone who has had to make a claim.

Sharing a personal experience will allow you to sell protection in your own words, which in turn makes it very real. It comes across in your voice and your body language; this sincerity ensures potential customers don't think that this is another product that you are trying to sell them.

There are so many propositions out there at the moment with hundreds of nuances it would take a lifetime to learn them all, as well as the additional value-added services, however you can become an expert in one area.

There are a number of firms within our industry who now specialise in specific demographics of the market, affording them the title of being a specialist in that field. Whether its dangerous occupations or cover for a rare medical condition, it shows that you have taken the time to understand their situation which could be invaluable when selling - even more if it comes to a claim.

Even if you only offer protection, there is nothing stopping you having a holistic approach to advice and talking about all the hurdles they may face as a customer throughout their lifecycle with you. Touching on different elements of financial advice can open so many doors for you and reinforce the value you are adding to them as a customer.

Critical Illness or income protection conversations for expectant or new mums can lead to discussions about taking maternity leave and going part time. This is a great opportunity to bring up choices that will affect future financial planning, such as gaps in their pension provisions, which you can refer to a wealth adviser in return for their protection clients. Everyone's a winner.

And finally, the career opportunities that may not have been afforded to women in the past. Sales and advising is not for everyone, but by being a role model for all things protection you are paving the way for all the other roles in different areas of financial services that benefit from having a diverse team. Marketing for the creatives amongst us and claims for the considerate and caring.

So, whatever International Women's Day means to you, I raise my tea and salute you all!

Emma Vaughan is head of protection and health solutions at SimplyBiz