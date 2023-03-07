Three in four parents worried about children's mental health: LV=

LV= research shows

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Over three-quarters (77%) of working parents with children up to 12 years old are worried about their children’s mental health, research by LV= found.

The provider's Researching Resilience report surveyed 4,000 adults and found that more working adults (77%) are concerned about the impact their death or a serious illness would have on their family's mental health, rather than the financial implications this would pose for their family (74%).

Parents are also concerned about their family's happiness (77%) if a sickness or injury prevented them from returning to work.

According to LV='s research, mental health has been cited as a reason those surveyed had to take time off work, with 13% having to take two months off work because of an illness, injury or a "mental health event".

Young adults were more likely to take time off work for mental health reasons compared to the general public. A mental health event was experienced by 6% of workers over the last two years, rising to 9% of workers between 18-24 years old, which caused at least two months off work.

LV= said the research highlights the important role protection plays in securing financial resilience, as only 10% of those who were off sick from work relied on the pay out from an individual protection policy, whereas 46% relied on sick pay through their workplace.

Mike Farrell, protection sales and marketing director at LV=, stated that protection providers must consider how to "go beyond simply paying a claim."

"Parents are understandably concerned about the wellbeing of their children as mental health pressures continue to rise. As emotional wellbeing is often linked to financial resilience, we encourage people affected to openly discuss their mental health struggles so that they can access the right support," he commented.

"Our people and our partners help hundreds of members living with mental illness every year, offering early intervention, rehabilitation and back-to-work support."

Jaskeet Briah
