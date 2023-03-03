Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re

The Protection Pulse 2022 Review, which tracks new business sales from all the major writers of insurance in the UK protection market, found that overall premiums written fell 1% last year to a total of £760 million, down from £767m in 2021.

The reinsurer noted that 2022 began along similar lines to the previous year with the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which gave way to an "ever uncertain political and economic backdrop."

Against this landscape, Gen Re recorded a 21% year-on-year increase in new income protection premiums written in 2022, rising from a total of £66m last year to £80m, which "comfortably surpassed the high of £69 million in 2019."

"The renewed interest in IP follows the ending of the UK government-backed furlough scheme, which highlighted the value of this type of protection to consumers," Gen Re commented.

Reflecting on the IP data, Andrew Wibberley, co-chair of the Income Protection Task Force, told COVER: "We believe this is just the start of a transformative period for IP with more advisers, insurers and tech companies putting IP at the heart of what they do.

"These numbers highlight that as well as being the right thing to do it's also where financial growth in protection lies, and the IPTF and our members will keep doing all we can to ensure that this is a long lasting trend."

In the critical illness (CIC) space, Gen Re data found a drop in accelerated CI premiums written of 2.8% compared to 2021 (£233m to £226m). Meanwhile, there was an 18.6%% uptick in new standalone CI policies being written last year (£24m to £29m), according to the reinsurer's data,

CIExpert's Alan Lakey told COVER that the data potentially obscures the true picture of the CIC landscape, questioning whether standalone policies were obtained in isolation or if they were part of a menu plan where separate life and separate CIC are enjoined, so that a CIC claim does not cease the life cover.

"If CIC is being arranged standalone without any life cover, then it is generally bad news - as we know many companies don't charge extra and those that do tend to measure the cost in pence," Lakey commented.

"If the sales are due to people making use of the insurer's menu and purchasing separate life and CIC, then that's a different matter."

Responding to a request for clarification from COVER, Gen Re stated that it was down to individual providers to classify the premiums they write, and that the data could incorporate CIC plans including life via a menu plan or as pure standalone products.

Term assurance premiums written during the year saw a drop of 2.3% compared to 2021 (£361m to £353m), which Gen Re said reflected fluctuations of UK house sale completion, whereby sales fell during the first half of the year (8% reduction in premiums written against 2021) before rallying in the second half of 2022 (rise of 4% compared to H2 2021).

Meanwhile, Gen Re found a story of "contrasting fortunes" within the Whole of Life (WOL) markets, with an annual rise in underwritten premiums of 9% in 2022 (£31m to £34m), whereas guaranteed WOL premiums fell year-on-year by more than 27% (£52m to £38m).

"We have seen a few players pull out of the guaranteed WOL market in recent years and the increased cost of living, particularly affecting the lower socioeconomic segments, may also be contributing to reduced sales," Gen Re stated.

Looking ahead, the reinsurer highlighted that the cost of living crisis is likely to continue impacting consumer spending in the short-to-medium term, which in turn could affect the levels of new protection premiums being written.