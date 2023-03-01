Reich Insurance Group acquired by Howden

Howden stated the deal is a "significant step" in its expansion within the Northwest region of England and continues its strategy to "partner with high quality, culturally aligned companies."

Reich operates across insurance business lines, including individual and group private medical insurance (PMI) through Reich Healthcare and the individual protection market through Reich Life, offering life assurance, critical illness cover and income protection.

The Manchester-based firm is led by chief executive Simon Taylor and director Danny Lopian, and serves UK and international clients.

Peter Blanc, executive chairman of Howden UK & Ireland, said: "I've known Simon and Danny for many years and have always admired their business. Their reputation is outstanding and their areas of specialism, particularly in real estate and construction as well as healthcare, are completely aligned with Howden.

"All of our discussions were centred on the future and how the Reich team would fit within the Howden business - and the answer is that it's a perfect match. I'm really looking forward to meeting all of our new colleagues and welcoming them to the Howden family."

Taylor commented the firm had grown to one of the largest independent brokers in the UK market and were not prepared to merge the business until it had found "the right partner" to take Reich "to the next level."

"We needed a business that matched our absolute focus on providing the very best to our clients in their search for the right insurance product," Taylor said.

"In this market, we felt that only one business was the perfect fit, and that was Howden: a hugely successful, ambitious, customer-centric broking giant, large enough to make a major difference in the market but still entirely concentrated on providing the very best service for their clients.