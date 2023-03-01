Reich Insurance Group acquired by Howden

"Only one business was the perfect fit"

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Reich Insurance Group acquired by Howden

Insurance broker Reich Insurance Group has been acquired by Howden UK & Ireland for an undisclosed sum.

Howden stated the deal is a "significant step" in its expansion within the Northwest region of England and continues its strategy to "partner with high quality, culturally aligned companies."

Reich operates across insurance business lines, including individual and group private medical insurance (PMI) through Reich Healthcare and the individual protection market through Reich Life, offering life assurance, critical illness cover and income protection.

The Manchester-based firm is led by chief executive Simon Taylor and director Danny Lopian, and serves UK and international clients.

Peter Blanc, executive chairman of Howden UK & Ireland, said: "I've known Simon and Danny for many years and have always admired their business. Their reputation is outstanding and their areas of specialism, particularly in real estate and construction as well as healthcare, are completely aligned with Howden.

"All of our discussions were centred on the future and how the Reich team would fit within the Howden business - and the answer is that it's a perfect match. I'm really looking forward to meeting all of our new colleagues and welcoming them to the Howden family."

Taylor commented the firm had grown to one of the largest independent brokers in the UK market and were not prepared to merge the business until it had found "the right partner" to take Reich "to the next level."

"We needed a business that matched our absolute focus on providing the very best to our clients in their search for the right insurance product," Taylor said.

"In this market, we felt that only one business was the perfect fit, and that was Howden: a hugely successful, ambitious, customer-centric broking giant, large enough to make a major difference in the market but still entirely concentrated on providing the very best service for their clients.

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

LV= joins Association of Financial Mutuals

Ian Sawyer: How ASU has learned and evolved from the errors of PPI

More on Adviser / Broking

CII 'disappointed' in FCA over lack of adviser ESG requirements
Adviser / Broking

CII 'disappointed' in FCA over lack of adviser ESG requirements

Institute issues its response to FCA discussion paper

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 27 February 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Adviser / Broking

LifeSearch targets underserved markets with digital partner offering

Across buy-now, referral partnerships, end-to-end and partial journeys

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 27 February 2023 • 2 min read
Sesame Bankhall launches adviser support guides
Adviser / Broking

Sesame Bankhall launches adviser support guides

To boost protection businesses

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 24 February 2023 • 2 min read

Highlights

COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: Shortlists revealed!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: Shortlists revealed!

Championing diversity & inclusion

COVER
clock 23 February 2023 • 5 min read
ASA bans further misleading life insurance adverts
Individual Protection

ASA bans further misleading life insurance adverts

Complaints upheld against lead generator

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 February 2023 • 2 min read
Genetic testing seen as force for good but current models incompatible
Underwriting

Genetic testing seen as force for good but current models incompatible

"For customers it's a difficult discussion at a difficult time"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 February 2023 • 4 min read