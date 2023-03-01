L&G partners with Spectrum.Life to bolster wellbeing offering

The partnership will bring a digital and integrated wellbeing solution to new and existing group life assurance, income protection and critical illness cover clients.

The framework combines "traditional" employee assistance programme (EAP) services to employees and their immediate families, with access to counsellors, legal and financial information, a medical helpline, manager consultations, and critical incident support. L&G stated the partnership with Spectrum.Life will "evolve some of these aspects."

As such, instant support is available from experienced and accredited counsellors or psychotherapist if needed, as is a range of evidence-based therapeutic models and traditional short-term, solution-focused therapy (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy).

To make employees feel comfortable, support can be accessed through a range of platforms, such as through the app or online platform, telephone, live chat, SMS, WhatsApp, email and a call back.

"Through simplification and connectivity, we hope to encourage day-to-day usage - in a preventative and proactive way - thereby helping realise value for both people and business," said James Walker, head of product and proposition at L&G Group Protection.

Through this partnership, L&G customers will also be able to access the existing EAP support available via Spectrum.Life's platform and app, which hosts a digital gym with live and on-demand fitness classes and physical wellbeing pathways, self-guided mindfulness and meditation, and nutritional wellbeing pathways.

The platform also offers mental health eLearning via clinician-led content through videos, blogs, podcasts, webinars and articles, as well as online shopping discounts.

Walker commented: "Our overriding goal is to help thinking in the market with regards to removing fragmentation and unnecessary complexity in wellbeing across all our products and, in doing so, put wellbeing in the hands of as many employees as possible."

"Our new partnership with Spectrum.Life is directly aligned with that goal, helping bring together all the pillars of wellbeing in the one place, plugging everything into both our expert in-house clinical support and existing services where appropriate, such as Virtual Clinic, launched last year as part of Group Income Protection."

Stephen Costello, chief executive of Spectrum.Life, added: "Combining our wellbeing and technology expertise with L&G's outcomes-focused framework - Be Well. Get Better. Be Supported. - we can provide full-service, integrated solutions, all in the one place; not only helping more employees and their families, but also helping those tasked with managing wellbeing in the workplace."