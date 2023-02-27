LifeSearch targets underserved markets with digital partner offering

The new digital offering has been designed to reach new markets by creating partnerships in sectors where protection is currently "underserved", LifeSearch chief executive, Debbie Kennedy, said.

The offering will integrate LifeSearch's products within partners' customer applications, based on proprietary new end-to-end technology to offer services for buy-now, referral partnerships, end-to-end and partial customer journeys.

Included services will be supplemented by LifeSearch advice to allow for more protection conversations to take place "whenever they are needed", the broker stated.

Partner brands will be able to embed LifeSearch products through open APIs and end-to-end white label technologies, aimed at satisfying increased demand from digital-focused customers, as a rising number of individuals are demanding channel-agnostic choice in how they apply for and buy protection.

The move signals the increasing rise of digital "embedded insurance" options within distribution channels, similar to the growth of embedded finance within the banking sector, as brands seek to generate new revenue streams while keeping customers within existing ecosystems.

Services available to LifeSearch partners will include customer disclosure interviews, pipeline management, quality monitoring, retention and lapse management, customer support and claims handling, among others.

The intermediary currently works with insurers such as Zurich, Lloyds Banking Group and Zurich, as well as consumer comparison services including CompareTheMarket, MoneySuperMarket, MoneySavingExpert and Which?.

The investment into its platform capabilities, combined with increased support from a range of insurer partners, will support its ambition of "protecting all demographics of the UK consumer ‘properly'" and ensuring that "protection conversations can take place whenever they are needed", Lifesearch said.

"Our latest development is part of our ‘expert advice simply delivered' proposition," Kennedy commented.

"It's possible to embed ‘Powered by LifeSearch' into any protection journey - advice, guidance or execution only. From a full B2B2C offering for partners to access new customer and services or a simple referral solution to support your customer with protection expertise."