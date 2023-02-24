Sesame Bankhall launches adviser support guides

Designed to help advisers boost business, the guides provide advisers with an overview of the criteria required to recommend a protection policy to customers, including product, price, underwriting and service.

Underwriting in particular is focused by offering a step-by-step guide to help advisers "navigate" the underwriting process within protection through "useful tips to help speed up the process," SBG stated.

Improving customer communication is also addressed by including insights into the protection industry for consumers, made accessible through a white label "that removes jargon" and explains the protection options available.

The guides have been produced on the back of SBG's research for its Protection Pledge campaign, created last year to boost the take-up of protection policies by helping financial advisers access support on protection and improve the financial resilience of households.

The research found that underwriting, customer communication and making recommendations were some of the key obstacles that advisers are facing when it comes to writing more protection.

Emma Thomson, head of protection and general insurance propositions at SBG, commented that the onus on advisers to have these conversations will only be heighted once the new Consumer Duty regulations have been implemented.

"Over 750 advisers signed up to our campaign and pledged to have a protection conversation with every customer, so we know the appetite is there. Now that our campaign has identified the key protection challenges advisers are facing, boosting their knowledge, skills and confidence is the natural next step," Thomson said.

"SBG's guides will make it easier for advisers to make a recommendation and navigate the underwriting process, while also empowering their customers to make better-informed decisions when it comes to protection."

Daniel Hobbs, managing director at New Leaf Financial, one of the signatories to the Protection Pledge campaign, commented that these guides are helping the firm to engage its customers by "presenting the options clearly and simply".

"The consumer guide to protection is one of the best I've seen as a summary for customers, and it can be white labelled too, which is a real bonus," he said.

"Once a customer truly understands the reassurance that can be gained from protecting themselves and their family's future then the benefits to all become abundantly clear."