Four in five employers boost employee benefits: GRiD

The industry body for the group risk sector surveyed 503 HR decisionmakers through Opinium and found that around half of employers acknowledged an increased responsibility for the mental (51%), social (51%), financial (49%) and physical (47%) wellbeing of employees.

In response, around one quarter (27%) of employers increased investment in new employee benefits, made support accessible to a larger proportion of the workforce, or extended this support to the family members of their employees.

On the employee side, 40% of staff reported a deterioration in their financial health, while 29% reported a decline in their mental health over the past 12 months.

Additionally, 28% of employees felt their physical health declined and 24% felt the same for their social health.

GRiD stated that although employers are increasingly adapting to the changing needs of their workforce, there is more than can be done.

Although 24% of employers "responded positively" to requests for improved health and wellbeing support among their teams, GRiD found this wasn't the case for 76% of employers.

When implementing employee benefits, Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said that employee benefits must be all encompassing to support all areas of health and wellbeing.

Moxham explained that interest rates were still quite low this time last year and the full impact of the cost of living crisis was unknown, therefore "it's understandable that employers were not as focused on supporting financial wellbeing as they might be now".

"It's important that employers do not try to second guess what employees need but listen to their current concerns. Many employee benefits, such as group risk products, are all inclusive in terms of the wellbeing support they offer," she commented.

"This means that no matter what happens within a business, or what external factors employees face, support is available across all pillars of health and wellbeing to ensure all staff have access to the comprehensive support they both need and deserve."