Canada Life rolls out employee mental wellbeing app

Around 2.8 million employees with group income protection, group life insurance and group critical illness will benefit from this new service, which Canada Life stated represents 5% of the UK's workforce.

The service is also available to employees' immediate family members aged over 16 and future group protection policyholders.

The app enables communication with a qualified wellbeing guide on a one-to-one basis to offer personalised tips and advice for free. Employees can access evidence-based activities, Canada Life said, which includes guided meditation, sleep improvement, and help to make everyday changes to improve mental wellbeing and emotional resilience.

myStrength is powered by Teladoc Health UK, an integrated virtual care service provider which offers a 24/7 GP service, remote mental health, nutritional and fitness advice, and expert second medical opinions.

Dan Crook, protection sales director at Canada Life, commented: "With a growing demand for mental health support in the UK, it's important that employers have the tools in place to support employees - not just when medical intervention is needed, but throughout employees' careers to help them maintain their mental wellbeing.

"That's why we are excited to introduce myStrength, extending the service to all employees, whether covered by the policy or not, as well as their immediate family members. This means almost three million people and their families will benefit from personalised mental wellbeing support through the app."