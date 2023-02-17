Older workers looking to employers for financial wellbeing support

The research, conducted by Opinium, surveyed 1,000 private sector workers between 45 to 65 years of age and found half (53%) did not have any wellness initiatives in place at work, in the form of employee assistance programmes and mental health support.

As such, half of employees surveyed, rising to 57% among those with a defined contribution pension, believe their employer has a responsibility to help understand their financial wellness and options.

This highlights a "substantial demand" for greater wellness support from employers, Just Group stated, which can include webinars, recommendations of a financial advice firm or signposting to information resources and guidance.

Just Group said that the financial support an employer can offer subsequently has a positive impact on the mental health of staff members.

For those who do have access to financial wellness support through the workplace, 59% valued the support they can access, while 60% valued the mental wellness support available to them.

Being in control of finances creates a reduction in stress for over three quarters (76%) of those surveyed, growing to 84% of workers who said they would enjoy their home life more as a result as they can make retirement plans, move house and financially support their families.

Steve Lowe, group communications director at Just Group, commented that tackling the financial wellness gap in the workplace will contribute to less stress for employees, improve productivity and boost overall happiness for colleagues.

"Financial and mental wellness are inextricably linked. When people are stressed about their financial situation, it has a negative effect on both the professional and personal lives of colleagues," he said.

Financial support doesn't have to include an increase in salary or bonuses, Lowe stated, but it can include helping employees to think about their options and start planning ahead of their retirement.

"More than 10 million employees paid into a workplace pension in 2021, saving well over £100 billion into pensions with employers contributing tens of billions of pounds towards this. Pension ‘freedom and choice' has presented retirees with additional and complex decisions about how best to make their pension savings support them throughout retirement," he added.