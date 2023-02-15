Client data at risk after Succession Wealth suffers cyber attack

The advice firm - which was sold to Aviva almost 12 months - said it "quickly launched an investigation" and has notified authorities.

The firm, which predominantly offers wealth advice, also offers group protection and employee benefits advisory services through a specialised division, including group life assurance, income protection, critical illness and cash plans.

"The security of our clients' information is our top priority and, as a precaution while the investigation is ongoing, we have quickly introduced additional security measures," a statement today reads.

"Succession Wealth will ensure that clients will not suffer financial loss if their personal data held by Succession is misused as a result of the attack."

The firm said it was working to assess and resolve the situation.

"At this stage we cannot comment on the nature of this attack," it stated. "We will give further updates as and when appropriate to do so.

"We understand this will cause concern for our clients and we apologise for this."