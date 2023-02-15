Legal & General adds neurodiversity pathway to Group IP

The neurodiversity pathway comes under the provider's group income protection (GIP) claims proposition, and forms part of L&G's ‘Be Well. Get Better. Be Supported' wellbeing support framework,

The pathway will support employees if their pre-existing neurodiverse condition is a contributory factor to long-term absence or if the condition has been worsened by their absence.

L&G's Be Well helpline will implement the neurodiverse pathway offering by providing a direct line to vocational clinical specialists, nurses, physiotherapists, occupational health advisers and occupational therapists, who will offer guidance on health risk assessments and workplace adjustments.

If employees are covered by a workplace GIP policy, they will have access to assessments by vocational clinical specialists to assess whether early intervention and referral to mental health specialist partner Onebright is needed.

Employees will also be able to access referral to neurology rehabilitation partner Krysalis, for long-term rehabilitative support, and a return-to-work support package to explore reasonable adjustments can be provided, as can an additional yearly support package to provide enhanced support.

Additionally, wellbeing support and information from L&G's Employee Assistance Programme will be available to employees that fit under the proposition, along with links to charities and community support networks.

Meanwhile, businesses will have access to neurodiversity training for line managers and HR representatives whether employees are in work or absent, in a bid to boost understanding of these conditions and to help early intervention for an employee's absence.

Employers will also be offered contacts for signposting, awareness materials, return to work plans, and employer visits and discussions around reasonable adjustments to help members of staff to do their job.

Vanessa Sallows, claims & governance director at L&G Group Protection, commented: "Creating a culture of diversity and inclusion is essential to supporting employees to be themselves, managing any challenges they face and bringing their attributes and skills to the fore."

Almost three quarters (70%) of neurodiverse employees are currently suffering with mental health issues, according to research by Willis Towers Watson, and neurodiverse conditions can include autism, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia, dyspraxia and Tourette syndrome.

"Our latest Wellbeing at Work Barometer found a 20-percentage point disparity between employer and employee views on how well their organisation's benefits and services supported diversity and inclusion goals, which may indicate that employee input needs to be strengthened. A net rating of ‘good' was given by 77% of employers in comparison to only 57% of employees," Sallows added.