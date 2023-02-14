Dentists' Provident pay outs hit £5.6 million in 2022

Claims processed by the provider in 2022 grew marginally from 98.9% in 2021 following a 60% surge in new claims year-on-year.

Infectious diseases made up most of the claims in 2022, driven by a resurgence of Covid-related claims, although the availability of vaccines along with milder variants caused the duration and severity of these claims to decline, Dentists' Provident stated.

Meanwhile, musculoskeletal disorders (23%), psychiatric disorders (12%) and accidents (12%) represented other primary reasons for claims.

A total of 1,849 claims were received by Dentists' Provident overall, including 1,679 new claims. Of its total new claims received, 15 were denied by the provider due to plan rules not being met (8), conditions not being covered by the plan (4) and claimants not meeting the definition of incapacity (3).

Most claimants were aged between 46 to 55 years old, while the youngest claimant was 27 years of age. The largest claim paid to a member was £62,430.

Simon Elliott, chief risk officer, said Dentists' Provident had one of the highest level of claims paid in 2022, but without a corresponding increase in complaints. The provider received four claims complaints in 2022, none of which were referred to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

"Nearly three years on from the pandemic and we have again seen a resurgence in Covid claims, thankfully for our members, the vast majority of infections have been less severe and of a shorter duration," said Farrukh Mirza, chief executive of Dentists' Provident.

"With all the personal, professional and financial challenges of the last few years, we have tried to be one of the few things in their lives that is reliable and consistent by being flexible, approachable and supportive," he added.