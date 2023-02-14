Dentists' Provident pay outs hit £5.6 million in 2022

New claims jumped 60%

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Dentists' Provident pay outs hit £5.6 million in 2022

Income protection provider Dentists’ Provident paid out 99.1% of new claims last year, totalling £5.6 million.

Claims processed by the provider in 2022 grew marginally from 98.9% in 2021 following a 60% surge in new claims year-on-year.

Infectious diseases made up most of the claims in 2022, driven by a resurgence of Covid-related claims, although the availability of vaccines along with milder variants caused the duration and severity of these claims to decline, Dentists' Provident stated.

Meanwhile, musculoskeletal disorders (23%), psychiatric disorders (12%) and accidents (12%) represented other primary reasons for claims.

A total of 1,849 claims were received by Dentists' Provident overall, including 1,679 new claims. Of its total new claims received, 15 were denied by the provider due to plan rules not being met (8), conditions not being covered by the plan (4) and claimants not meeting the definition of incapacity (3).

Most claimants were aged between 46 to 55 years old, while the youngest claimant was 27 years of age. The largest claim paid to a member was £62,430.

Simon Elliott, chief risk officer, said Dentists' Provident had one of the highest level of claims paid in 2022, but without a corresponding increase in complaints. The provider received four claims complaints in 2022, none of which were referred to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

"Nearly three years on from the pandemic and we have again seen a resurgence in Covid claims, thankfully for our members, the vast majority of infections have been less severe and of a shorter duration," said Farrukh Mirza, chief executive of Dentists' Provident.

"With all the personal, professional and financial challenges of the last few years, we have tried to be one of the few things in their lives that is reliable and consistent by being flexible, approachable and supportive," he added.

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

The Rising Stars of Protection: Leyth Zayed

Almost half of adults are struggling financially: LV=

More on Insurer

Sammy Rubin: There's always more work to be done
Insurer

Sammy Rubin: There's always more work to be done

“We're mashing up the different worlds of traditional insurance, gamification and wellbeing”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 February 2023 • 6 min read
Social care reform could see insurance products fail Consumer Duty: ABI
Insurer

Social care reform could see insurance products fail Consumer Duty: ABI

Would fail to provide fair value

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 February 2023 • 4 min read
Aviva becomes GAIN Industry Transformer member
Insurer

Aviva becomes GAIN Industry Transformer member

Championing neuro-inclusion

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 February 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

FCA lays out Consumer Duty implementation expectations for protection
Regulation

FCA lays out Consumer Duty implementation expectations for protection

Ahead of 31 July

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 February 2023 • 3 min read
Adviser sounds alarm over use of influencers in protection promotions
Adviser / Broking

Adviser sounds alarm over use of influencers in protection promotions

“It’s like the old lead generators misrepresenting insurance”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 February 2023 • 3 min read
Charity urges FCA investigation into insurer's treatment of mental heath
Individual Protection

Charity urges FCA investigation into insurer's treatment of mental heath

Pricing and transparency concerns

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 February 2023 • 4 min read