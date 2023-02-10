Almost half of adults are struggling financially: LV=

Two in three see outgoings rise

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Almost half (42%) of adults in the UK have reported they are struggling with their finances, according to research by LV=, although signs of optimism are appearing.

The Wealth and Wellbeing Research Programme, which surveys 4,000 adults on a quarterly basis, found that 69% of respondents experienced higher monthly outgoings, with 68% suffering from increased supermarket spending following rising energy bills, interest rates and inflation.

However, less adults have a negative outlook of their finances for the next three months as 10% of adults surveyed predict that their finances will improve during this time frame, compared to 8% in November last year.

Meanwhile, 58% of adults reported that their finances worsened over the past three months, although 9% said it improved. Nevertheless, fewer adults (46%) expect that their finances will fall in the next three months, down from 57%.

Clive Bolton, managing director of Protection, Savings and Retirement at LV=, stated that this is the first time that respondents' financial outlook over the next three months and finances over the last three months have improved since 2021.

Bolton commented: "Millions of people remain gloomy about their finances and are struggling to make ends meet. However, after 12 months of steady deterioration, several of the indices we track have stabilised or improved compared to the previous quarter.

"It's too early to say if this is the start of a long-term improvement in people's finances but if the cost of living and inflation begin to ease, people could begin to feel more optimistic about their finances."

Jaskeet Briah
