Charity urges FCA investigation into insurer's treatment of mental heath

The charity, founded by MoneySavingExpert's Martin Lewis, conducted a research project, funded by a grant from the Which? Fund, which found consumers with mental health problems face the prospect of "sky high" premiums, reduced levels of cover or being refused entirely.

The findings, published today (8 February) in the Written Off report, uncovered experiences of MMH community members being subjected to "eye watering" premiums that are leaving consumers unable to afford their insurance or facing the prospect of going without cover.

The charity stated that this was causing "serious distress and anxiety" for these people, as well as leaving them more exposed to financial risks. As a result, respondents said they were less likely to disclose mental health issues to insurance providers.

Meanwhile, a mystery shopping exercise conducted by the charity across a range of travel insurance provider uncovered similar practises, finding similarly high premiums - even where conditions were stable or historic - cases where premiums have doubled, exclusions and declines.

In response to the research findings, MMH is calling upon the FCA to "urgently investigate" whether people with mental health problems are being unfairly treated by insurance providers and that pricing decisions are "compliant with key financial regulations and legislation like the Equality Act 2010."

The charity stated the regulator should set out "specific expectations" for the insurance industry can provide fair value to those with mental health problems, as detailed in the Consumer Duty, specifically where the cover excludes mental health.

At the same time, MMH said it is calling on insurance providers to increase transparency around how decisions are made for customers with mental health issues, as well as embed accessibility throughout the customer journey.

Helen Undy, chief executive of the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute, said: "The insurance industry sells peace of mind, but that's not on offer for many people with mental health problems, who may arguably need it most. Across many types of insurance, people with mental health problems are facing really poor outcomes.

"It's hard to believe that these extortionate premiums accurately reflect the risk to insurers, especially when people who have been able to manage their condition for years are still being charged significantly more."

Undy said there is a feeling among people with mental health problems that they are being treated unfairly, with many saying they "feel discriminated against" by insurers, causing unnecessary distress and leaves people "more exposed to the risk of financial harm" during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

"These insurance firms are still making their pricing decisions behind locked doors - in a way that is almost impossible for researchers, consumers or even politicians to hold to account," she added.

"It's about time that the regulator took decisive action to show that protecting their commercial interests does not put firms above the law."

MMH founder, Martin Lewis, added that insurance providers have historically "profited from a grey fog of confusion" that surrounds pricing, with bespoke quotes creating a "breeding ground for discrimination" where individuals find it hard to prove unfair treatment.

"The injustice behind that is heightened when the people who may be facing unfair discrimination are vulnerable. That's why Money and Mental Health's research is so important - to gather wide scale data which indicates those with mental health issues are sometimes being penalised, unfairly, possibly illegal and resulting in them paying extortionate prices," Lewis commented.

"The regulator has already taken action to stop existing insurance customers being discriminated against, by having to pay more than new customers. So now we're loudly calling on it to ensure firms obey their duty to consumers with mental health conditions and treat them fairly."

Commenting on the report, the Association of British Insurers stated: "No one should face a barrier to accessing financial services and our members recognise the importance of being able to offer accessible, affordable cover to as many people as possible.

"Clear communication and transparency around decision making is crucial which is why we launched the Mental Health Standards to improve support for people with mental health conditions when applying for travel, health or protection insurance.

"Whilst pricing is a matter for individual firms to decide, the Standards include the need for underwriting approaches to be reviewed regularly using up-to-date data and credible evidence and set out how insurers can explain decisions clearly and provide more options for customers to communicate with them."