FCA steps up ScamSmart campaign amid cost of living

“We want to maintain a flourishing UK financial sector”

Jaskeet Briah
1 min read
The Financial Conduct Authority has announced it has stepped up its anti-scam marketing campaign, ScamSmart, to support vulnerable customers.

Overall, the authority's warning to firms about misleading adverts has led to over 8,000 adverts being amended or withdrawn last year.

The FCA said that along with the firms it regulates, the authority has a "vital role" in supporting consumers as they struggle with cost of living pressures, and it is "working hard" to ensure that firms treat customers fairly during the economic crisis.

It is urging firms to step up to support customers with the cost of living, ahead of the new Consumer Duty guidelines set to come into force in July, as many households have "little left to cut" after already pulling back on non-essential spending.

Life insurers should also be helping savers understand the consequences of stopping or reducing their pension contributions, or cancelling protection altogether, the authority explained.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of Consumers and Competition at the FCA, commented: "While our vigilance of the financial sector is important during lean times, we are confident that we can not only help those struggling now, but we can keep the firm foundations we will need for better times."

"We can't change the economic circumstances, but we want to maintain a flourishing UK financial sector: One where customers are treated fairly and supported if they get into financial difficulty, get fair value, and are equipped with the information they need to make good decisions."

