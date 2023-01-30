Legal & General chief executive Nigel Wilson to retire

Knighted for services to the financial services industry

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
Legal & General chief executive Nigel Wilson to retire

Legal & General’s chief executive Nigel Wilson is set to retire, after more than a decade in the role.

Wilson joined L&G in 2009 as its chief financial officer and was appointed as chief executive in 2012.

According to the firm, Wilson will remain in the role until a replacement has been found, a process that it expects to take around a year.

In a statement, Wilson said: "Legal & General has been a big part of my life and my decision to retire from the group has been taken with mixed emotions."

He said it had been an "honour and privilege" to be chief executive and he was "deeply proud of everything [the firm] achieved".

Wilson was knighted for services to the financial services industry and regional development in the 2022 New Year's Honours list.

John Kingman, chair of L&G, thanked Wilson for his fourteen years at the company, and said he was a "world-class leader who has worked with great passion and energy, and we have been very fortunate to have had his vision, drive and commitment".

He said that in his tenure, Wilson had "steered the group into a position of strength" from which he said it will "continue developing on behalf of its shareholders, customers and people".

 

Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor

View profile

More on Insurer

Penny James steps down as Direct Line chief executive
Insurer

Penny James steps down as Direct Line chief executive

With immediate effect

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 27 January 2023 • 1 min read
SCOR taps Swiss Re's Thierry Léger as chief executive
Insurer

SCOR taps Swiss Re's Thierry Léger as chief executive

Responsible for a new strategic plan

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 27 January 2023 • 1 min read
Dr Subashini M rejoins Aviva as new medical director
Insurer

Dr Subashini M rejoins Aviva as new medical director

Left insurer in October 2021

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 27 January 2023 • 2 min read

Highlights

Stuart Tragheim: 40 years in financial services
Income Protection

Stuart Tragheim: 40 years in financial services

“Longer term financial support and financial security is vital”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 12 January 2023 • 5 min read
The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2022
Individual Protection

The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2022

The most-read news stories of this year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 December 2022 • 7 min read
Consumer Duty, cost of living and collaboration: What lies in store for protection in 2023?
Individual Protection

Consumer Duty, cost of living and collaboration: What lies in store for protection in 2023?

Industry predictions for next year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 December 2022 • 11 min read