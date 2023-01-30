Legal & General chief executive Nigel Wilson to retire

Wilson joined L&G in 2009 as its chief financial officer and was appointed as chief executive in 2012.

According to the firm, Wilson will remain in the role until a replacement has been found, a process that it expects to take around a year.

In a statement, Wilson said: "Legal & General has been a big part of my life and my decision to retire from the group has been taken with mixed emotions."

He said it had been an "honour and privilege" to be chief executive and he was "deeply proud of everything [the firm] achieved".

Wilson was knighted for services to the financial services industry and regional development in the 2022 New Year's Honours list.

John Kingman, chair of L&G, thanked Wilson for his fourteen years at the company, and said he was a "world-class leader who has worked with great passion and energy, and we have been very fortunate to have had his vision, drive and commitment".

He said that in his tenure, Wilson had "steered the group into a position of strength" from which he said it will "continue developing on behalf of its shareholders, customers and people".