Dr Subashini M rejoins Aviva as new medical director

Having departed her role as associate medical director at Aviva Health in October 2021, Dr Subashini moved to health food retailer, Holland & Barrett, as director of science and wellness.

Alongside fellow medical director Dr Doug Wright and associate medical director Jochem Caris, Dr Subashini joins an expanded clinical team at Aviva, while also taking a position on the insurer's leadership team.

Speaking to COVER about her new role, Dr Subashini detailed that she was unable "walk past" the opportunity to come back to Aviva, particularly in the midst of the ongoing issues facing the provision of public healthcare.

"There are not enough people to deliver care to meet the needs of number of people wanting health care services, so it feels like the perfect storm." she told COVER.

"When I found out about the role of a medical director, which then sits within the leadership team, which is a promotion from the previous kind of role I was doing, and focusing on oncology and ESG, it just felt to me that ‘I can't walk past that. I have to kind of go back and scratch that itch."

With a focus on and responsibility for oncology and cancer support, Dr Subashini M explains that her work will "ensure that the proposition we develop suits the holistic needs of somebody going through a cancer journey."

"We know that one in two people will have experienced cancer in their lifetime, that's one statistic that is quite stark, but we're getting so good at treating cancer," she said.

Citing the increasing cost of cancer treatment on healthcare services, insurance providers and on society at a wider level, Dr Subashini explained that these types of "urgent issues" compelled her to return to the insurance world.

The other side of her new role is focused on promoting ESG and sustainability, a topic she says Aviva has three primary focuses for: climate change, embedding sustainability in business, and building a "stronger and resilient Britain."

"We talk a lot about net zero and carbon neutral, but the issue is more than the climate stuff. The way I look at it is planetary health has a huge impact on population health; we do need to also think about health inequalities and DEI," she explained.