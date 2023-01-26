iPipeline to power financial education platform Thrive Money

Targeted at young consumers

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read
iPipeline to power financial education platform Thrive Money

iPipeline has announced its data will be used to power the online financial education platform, Thrive Money, targeted at young people.

Thrive Money will use data from iPipeline's PreQuo product, which uses data from millions of insurance policy quotes to model and predict a client's needs and associated costs of improving sales conversion rates, the technology provider stated.

Thrive Money uses data to offer consumer tools to educate on personal finances, primarily through social media channels, producing risk reports on mortgages and renting.

On 31 January, Thrive Money will include these interactive reports in its launch of a 30-day financial wellbeing programme. The organisation said this programme is designed to help younger people understand and evaluate the resiliencies and vulnerabilities of their finances.

Thrive Money is powered by chartered financial planning firm First Wealth, founded by First Wealth's director and head of growth Robert Caplan and entrepreneur Zanna Van Dijk, with a mission is to guide younger people, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, through the financial planning in an "engaging and low-cost environment so they can make well-informed money decisions". 

"I have witnessed first-hand that great financial planning can change people's lives for the better. The clients I deal with day-to-day, however, do not always reflect the majority of society. For many, access to high quality and reliable advice is out of reach. Our solution to this problem as we strive to close the advice gap is by using Thrive Money," Caplan commented.

Kate Buckley, assistant vice president of client distribution at iPipeline, said: "The financial advice sector is eager to reach younger people -- and Thrive Money is doing just that by leveraging social media to build financial education and resilience.

"Our extensive data from our PreQuo system will help younger people who were unable to access traditional advice channels. We recognize the need to engage customers in different ways and through new channels, and this partnership will play an important part in achieving that goal."

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

