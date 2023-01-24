Simplyhealth names Quentin James as first Denplan product director

James will have full accountability for dental payment plan specialist Denplan P&L, part of Simplyhealth, as of early March, reporting to Katie Wadey, chief product and commercial officer.

Denplan assists both patients and dentists with private dental care, offering a range of dental payment plans for various oral health needs and budgets.

James is currently director of commercial finance at Simplyhealth. Prior to joining the business he held several senior finance and commercial leadership roles at Virgin Media, Vodafone and Hitachi Capital.

Wadey commented: "2023 will be a pivotal year for Simplyhealth as we transform the business into a product-led healthcare solutions provider.

"Affordable access to dental care has become extremely relevant in the UK over the last few months as people have struggled to access dentistry on the NHS."

James added: "Having worked for Simplyhealth for several years, I've seen first-hand how our purpose of improving access to healthcare for all has become increasingly relevant as more and more people struggle to find dental services.

"I look forward to working with our dentist partners to widen the access to good oral healthcare for people across the UK."