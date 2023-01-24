Simplyhealth names Quentin James as first Denplan product director

Effective early March

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Simplyhealth names Quentin James as first Denplan product director

Simplyhealth has appointed Quentin James to the newly created role of product director in its Denplan business.

James will have full accountability for dental payment plan specialist Denplan P&L,  part of Simplyhealth, as of early March, reporting to Katie Wadey, chief product and commercial officer. 

Denplan assists both patients and dentists with private dental care, offering a range of dental payment plans for various oral health needs and budgets.

James is currently director of commercial finance at Simplyhealth. Prior to joining the business he held several senior finance and commercial leadership roles at Virgin Media, Vodafone and Hitachi Capital.

Wadey commented: "2023 will be a pivotal year for Simplyhealth as we transform the business into a product-led healthcare solutions provider.

"Affordable access to dental care has become extremely relevant in the UK over the last few months as people have struggled to access dentistry on the NHS."

James added: "Having worked for Simplyhealth for several years, I've seen first-hand how our purpose of improving access to healthcare for all has become increasingly relevant as more and more people struggle to find dental services.

"I look forward to working with our dentist partners to widen the access to good oral healthcare for people across the UK."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Nuffield Health appoints chief strategy and development officer

BIBA's 2023 Manifesto zeroes in on the cost of regulation

More on PMI

Nuffield Health appoints chief strategy and development officer
PMI

Nuffield Health appoints chief strategy and development officer

James Murray named chief commercial officer

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 25 January 2023 • 1 min read
Dr Keith Klintworth
PMI

Dr Keith Klintworth: Why Prevention 2.0 is the future of healthcare

Given the pressures faced by the NHS, health insurance is evolving to do more than just promote healthy living - a concept Vitality is calling ‘Prevention 2.0', writes Dr Keith Klintworth, Managing Director, VitalityHealth. 

Vitality
clock 25 January 2023 • 5 min read
PMI demand to rise amid NHS crisis: GlobalData
PMI

PMI demand to rise amid NHS crisis: GlobalData

NHS waiting times and service cited as main reason

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 20 January 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

Stuart Tragheim: 40 years in financial services
Income Protection

Stuart Tragheim: 40 years in financial services

“Longer term financial support and financial security is vital”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 12 January 2023 • 5 min read
The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2022
Individual Protection

The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2022

The most-read news stories of this year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 December 2022 • 7 min read
Consumer Duty, cost of living and collaboration: What lies in store for protection in 2023?
Individual Protection

Consumer Duty, cost of living and collaboration: What lies in store for protection in 2023?

Industry predictions for next year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 December 2022 • 11 min read