Raiys snaps up The Healthy Employee

As part of the acquisition, The Healthy Employee brand will be retained and founder Anna Mason and her team remain with the business. It forms part of Raiys' plans to expand the services it provides to companies and organisations across the UK.

The Healthy Employee works with employers to improve the physical and mental health and wellbeing, resilience and performance of staff through targeted programmes, including workshops, webinars and roadshows.

The business employs a network of consultants, dietitians, nutritionists, and healthcare specialists to deliver its services. These include health assessments, advice on posture, sleep and stress management, mental health first aid and catering provision in the workplace.

The Healthy Employee has a "niche position" in the construction and infrastructure sectors, working with companies in these industries to reduce sickness absence and improve staff wellbeing by delivering tailored programmes both onsite and remotely to support and inspire sustainable lifestyle changes.

Currently, the enlarged Raiys business has over 50 employees and the business plans to double in size this year.

Raiys' platform is a workplace wellbeing app with tools to support mindfulness, fitness, and motivation through expert advice, alongside courses to boost mental and holistic health. Users can also track their nutrition, mood, and daily lifestyle habits through the app.

Raiys offers one-to-one business coaching via the app to help companies improve employee engagement, development, and retention. It also offers an Employee Assistance Programme which provides a 24/7 counselling hotline and live chat service for legal, debt and life advice.

James Murphy, Raiys chairman, commented: "Our mutual cultures of prioritising great customer service and a genuine desire to promote health and wellbeing at work will result in an enhanced offering."

Murphy said this is through a combination of Raiys' technology and The Healthy Employee's personal approach to people service delivery and its "track record of success in delivering interventions" to help people make sustainable lifestyle changes through wellbeing information and programmes.

"This deal provides a strong platform to achieve the growth plans for both businesses, enabling each brand to receive support from the other to offer more proactive health and wellbeing services to key workers across the public and private sectors," he added.

Mason added: "I am very pleased that The Healthy Employee has been acquired by Raiys, whose existing products and services alongside our own offering will prove invaluable in responding to clients' evolving needs, enabling greater future engagement and successful health and wellbeing programmes and outcomes."