The data and analytics company stated that the NHS backlog from the pandemic, underfunding, staff shortages, and strikes throughout the end of 2022 and the start of 2023 will be the cause of the rise.

GlobalData's 2022 UK Insurance Consumer Survey comprised over 4,000 consumers and found that concerns about NHS waiting times and service was the main reason for respondents purchasing a PMI policy.

Some 27.3% selected this as their main reason for purchasing PMI, compared to 20.4% in the 2020 survey and 24.8% in 2020.

GlobalData said this indicates that pressures from Covid-19 have had a "significant impact on both the NHS and consumers' concerns regarding the service".

The second most influential factor was health concerns, followed by "reaching a certain age", both of which were cited by 9.3% of respondents.

Ben Carey-Evans, senior insurance analyst at GlobalData, said that issues with the NHS mean the majority of consumers will be wary about waiting times for GP appointments, treatments, and emergency services.

"This is likely to make many people nervous, especially as concerns around health have been heightened since the pandemic. This will almost certainly lead to an increasing interest in private medical policies," he commented.

However, any expected growth in private medical insurance may be offset by the cost-of-living crisis following a decrease in disposable income, Carey-Evans added.

"However, the NHS backlog is showing no sign of shortening, so consumers will increasingly be looking towards the insurance industry to help them receive healthcare."