The Exeter taps Claire Hird as customer service director

The Exeter has announced the appointment of Claire Hird as its new customer service director, subject to regulatory approval.

Hird joined at the start of the year and will oversee the protection and health provider's underwriting, claims, and customer service functions.

Prior to joining The Exeter, Hird was operations director at Legal & General, where she was responsible for all customer-facing activity across the company's insurance business. Having been with Legal & General since 2010, she initially joined the firm as head of sales and service.

Alongside Hird's new appointment, The Exeter has named Sharon Smith as head of business readiness, and Tim Weaver as head of operational planning & workflow.

These roles will be key in supporting The Exeter over the coming months, the mutual said, as it "continues to invest in improvements to its provision of service to both members and intermediaries."

Isobel Langton, The Exeter's chief executive, commented: "Anyone who knows me, knows that I am passionate about customer service and the people who deliver it. Claire shares that passion and brings a wealth of experience to the role; I am excited about working together and seeing what we can achieve in the future."

Hird added: "Whether it's online, via email, letter or telephone, every interaction we have with a member or adviser is an opportunity to exceed their expectations. I am looking forward to getting to know our teams and collaborating to deliver positive customer experiences that set us apart from our competitors."

