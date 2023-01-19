Research carried out by the insurance intermediary among 169 HR professionals found that 85% of employers believe there is more risk for the primary employer when employees are working in another job.

Partners& stated that an employee juggling two or more jobs is more likely to be distracted, tired, or burnt out, and the possibility of increased absence from their primary employment should also be considered.

Other risks include employees using their primary employer's equipment and facilities whilst working in a second job, reputational risks, or even conflicts of interest between the two employments, the company added.

Overall, 17% of employers are aware that staff are now undertaking a second job in response to the cost of living crisis, while 19% only have suspicions.

Around one in three (31%) of employers surveyed had seen no change from previous years, with 8% revealing that their contracts of employment specifically exclude employees from working concurrently for another company.

Partners& stated that many employees are seeking additional remuneration opportunities as their main employment pay is "not keeping pace with inflation". The survey revealed that less than 32% of employers are expecting to follow their usual pay awards process in 2023.

The same number expect economic conditions to reduce pay awards this year, with 16% only able to offer awards on a case-by-case basis, and 8% unable to offer awards for all employees.

Meanwhile, more than half (55%) of surveyed employers expect their workforce numbers to be higher in 2023 than last year, with just 11% expecting employee numbers to contract in the next 12 months.

Steve Herbert, wellbeing and benefits director at Partners&, commented: "With many working families being exposed to unprecedented cost pressures, it is no particular surprise to find that some employees are seeking a second or even third job to help make ends meet. Whilst that is entirely understandable, it nevertheless exposes the primary employer to potentially greater people risks.

"We would certainly encourage employers to utilise all the - often hidden - tools available within their employee benefits package to support employees. We would also suggest that the addition of a low-cost financial wellbeing support package could make a tangible difference to employees throughout this difficult period and beyond."