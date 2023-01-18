Bupa unveils MyHealthcare package for frontline employees

Over 15,000 Bupa frontline employees in Bupa care homes and dental practices will have granted access to primary care services from launch, the healthcare and insurance provider stated. MyHealthcare services comprise remote GP appointments (including evenings and weekends), physiotherapy, mental health support, and access to Bupa's 24/7 nurse helpline, with further benefits to be rolled out throughout 2023. Bupa stated the package has been designed in response to feedback from its frontline teams on services that they would most value. Free access is available from the first day of...