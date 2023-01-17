Mehta takes head of partnership services role at OpenWork Partnership

Mehta was previously head of business development and adviser services at the network, a role he held since October 2021.

Since joining Openwork in September 2005, Mehta has held a number of roles including head of business development for both operations and sales.

In the new FCA-certified role, Mehta will be responsible for building and deploying an advice team to support more clients across all licence areas and building a centralised client services function.

This, he says, is essentially OpenWork's way of addressing the Consumer Duty belief that advisers should no longer just support a client with single product advice.

Commenting on his new role, Mehta told COVER: "As someone who regularly talks about the concept of ‘Write it or Refer it' and the value that can bring, I am delighted to be able to put this into practice in a holistic way for The Openwork Partnership Advisers, which will ultimately help advisers and clients and brings to life what Consumer Duty is trying to achieve."