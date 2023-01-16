British Friendly adds Fracture Cover benefit

The fracture cover benefit has been launched to help relieve some of the financial burden that may be experienced following a broken bone, according to the insurer.

Priced at an additional £4 per month, the benefit pays a cash lump sum of up to a £6,000 per policy annually if a member suffers one of 18 specific bone fractures.

The cover is available to anyone aged between 18 to 59 years old, on new Protect and Breathing Space Income Protection policies only via financial advisers.

The benefit it can be claimed alone or alongside a member IP policy, with the option to remove the cover at a later date.

Additionally, members who claim on the cover can access free healthcare through British Friendly's Clinic in a Pocket app.

Claire Kelly, British Friendly director of proposition, commented: "We understand that for many of our members, particularly those in more physically demanding occupations, like manual workers and key workers, breaking a bone could lead to short term financial hardship, which is why we have added Fracture Cover as an optional benefit to our products."

Mark Dennison, director of adviser firm Lightblue UK, added that the launch of British Friendly's fracture cover makes the offering "even more comprehensive".