Industry raises £170,000 for United Against Dementia

Jaskeet Briah
1 min read
Over 20 insurance firms across the country raised proceeds of more than £170,000 for Insurance United Against Dementia, at the annual Insurance Day of Giving 2022.

The firms supported the campaign through corporate donations and fundraising activities, including bake sales at MS Amlin, a carol concert at WTW and a cycle ride by IUAD Board member Benedict Burke of Crawford & Company.

This year, Insurance United Against Dementia was supported by Zurich Community Trust, Zurich's charitable arm in the UK.

The trust offered to champion the day and has matched all donations and fundraising on the day with a donation of £100,000.

Steve Grimmett, head of Zurich Community Trust, said: "Through this initiative, we are pleased to have been able to double industry donations and contribute to funding dementia research through the donation."

"Together, we can ensure more people affected by dementia have the support they need and deserve."

The Insurance United Against Dementia campaign is an Alzheimer's Society initiative, supported by leaders across the insurance sector who have joined the society's movement to help raise £10 million for dementia research.

Zurich's head of market engagement, Peter Hamilton, and Lloyds' Banking Group's protection director, Rose St Louis, both joined the board of the campaign in early 2022.

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

