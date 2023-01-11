One in five households a month from financial hardship

Research from the provider's recent report found that over one fifth of households (22%) would only last a month before facing financial hardship if the main breadwinner became seriously ill and was unable to work, equivalent to 6.3 million households across the UK. Direct Line reported the number of adults without jobs due to long-term illnesses is rising, from around 2 million people in the spring of 2019 to approximately 2.5 million in the summer of 2022. The findings show 25% of households do not have any savings in place for emergencies and nearly half (47%) of those with savings...