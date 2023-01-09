BIBA extends Evans' tenure as chair

For a further three years

John Brazier
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has announced the extension of chair Jonathan Evans’ tenure by a further three years.

The industry body also appointed Jane Kielty, chief commercial officer at Aon, as its new deputy chair towards the end of 2022. Evans was first elected as chair of BIBA in December 2019 and has served two decades as an MP and MEP, and was formerly a Corporate Affairs Minister with responsibility for the insurance industry. He also chaired the All Party Parliamentary Group on Insurance and Financial Services. BIBA appoints Jane Kielty as deputy chair BIBA joins GAIN as founder member Steve White, BIBA chief executive, commented: "We are all delighted that Jonathan has a...

