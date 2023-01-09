BIBA extends Evans' tenure as chair

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (BIBA) has announced the extension of chair Jonathan Evans’ tenure by a further three years.
The industry body also appointed Jane Kielty, chief commercial officer at Aon, as its new deputy chair towards the end of 2022. Evans was first elected as chair of BIBA in December 2019 and has served two decades as an MP and MEP, and was formerly a Corporate Affairs Minister with responsibility for the insurance industry. He also chaired the All Party Parliamentary Group on Insurance and Financial Services. BIBA appoints Jane Kielty as deputy chair BIBA joins GAIN as founder member Steve White, BIBA chief executive, commented: "We are all delighted that Jonathan has a...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.