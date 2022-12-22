Happy Christmas from COVER!

COVER will be taking a short break over the holiday and will return on Tuesday 3 January.

This year has been a momentous one for COVER as we celebrated our 25th Anniversary. As part of the celebrations, COVER profiled 25 of the leading champions of the protection space. You can revisit the list here.

COVER also launched the popular COVER Review video series in 2022. In the last review of the year, editor John Brazier looks back at the top stories on COVER during the past 12 months.

Undoubtedly, 2022 has been a challenging 12 months for the protection industry as the cost-of-living crisis impacted people's lives. However, there have been opportunities too for the sector during the year. You can read more from industry commentators as they review 2022 here.

This is also the time to look ahead to the coming year and what may lie ahead for the protection industry. Consumer Duty, cost of living and cross-industry collaborations are highlighted by protection experts as key areas for next year.

COVER was also pleased to welcome our readers back to face-to-face events and digital offerings in 2022. There are plenty of events to look forward to in 2023, including our Health & Wellbeing 360 event in March and the flagship COVER Protection & Health Summit and Excellence Awards in November. We will also be shining a light on diversity & inclusion in the industry with our Women in Protection and Health Awards in April.

But for now, thanks again for all your support in 2022 and COVER will be back with more exciting developments in 2023!