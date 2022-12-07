Mortgage Advice Bureau acquires majority share in Auxilium Partnership

Auxilium, which services Directly Authorised (DA) firms, will continue to be spearheaded by chief executive Mark Graves, who retains 25% shareholding in the business.

The acquisition will see MAB focus more on DA's to help achieve better performances productive and better customer outcomes, it stated.

Commenting on the acquisition, Graves added that the partnership will enable Auxillium to strengthen its proposition further and help more DA firms.

"They are the perfect partner for us and have an unprecedented track record of success. I look forward to working with Peter and the team to build a market-leading protection proposition for leading DA firms," he said.

Meanwhile, Peter Brodnicki, chief executive at MAB, explained that with the Consumer Duty at the forefront of industry thinking, it has become "critical" to partner with firms that are focused on consumer outcomes to help avoid foreseeable financial harm.

"I believe the time is right to read across from Mortgage Advice Bureau all the protection lessons learned to help the wider DA community, and the partnership with Auxilium gives us the ideal platform to achieve this," he said.

"We look forward to working with Mark to help Auxilium quickly become the partner of choice for those ambitious and forward-thinking firms that see protection being at heart of their business."