Children's CIC not easy to comprehend say one in three advisers

The latest edition of Adviser Watch, which pulls together the views of 260 advisers ranging from protection advisers to mortgage intermediaries, found that 31% of respondents viewed children's CIC as "not easy" to comprehend and were unsure about individual cover options.

The report showed that only one in two (47%) surveyed advisers were "knowledgeable" about children's CIC and understanding what individual providers offer, while 13% of respondents said they have "little to no knowledge".

In addition, almost three in 10 (29%) surveyed advisers said they were unaware that some core policies only offer coverage for children aged 30 days old, rather than including congenital conditions.

According to CIExpert, cancer is the main reason for claiming on children's CIC between ages 0 to 22, but notably, during the first few year's muscular dystrophy, Down Syndrome, hole-in-the-heart and cerebral palsy are also seen as main concerns.

The report also found that 14% of surveyed advisers were unaware of the difference in coverage between a core and an enhanced children's CIC policy, with only 64% of respondents stating they were "very aware."

Moreover, almost half of all surveyed advisers (42%) were unaware that most congenital conditions in children are diagnosed at birth and if they are not added to a CIC policy until after birth, they may lose out on coverage for certain conditions.

To ensure more children remain covered prior to being born, CIExpert said that some insurers now offer "pregnancy complications" as a condition, providing a fixed sum such as £5,000 with over half (55%) of surveyed advisers agreeing that this was an important feature of children's CIC.

Commenting on the findings, CIexpert director Alan Lakey said that children's CIC has attained a "far greater importance" in recent years and is now seen as a "major component and differentiator" in selection a CIC plan.

"Given that only one in two advisers consider themselves to be knowledgeable when it comes to children's CIC and just over one in three find it easy to understand the differences between insurers' offerings in this field it is clear that it's an area where advisers need assistance," Lakey said.

Naomi Greatorex, director at Heath Protection Solutions, added: "Children's critical illness cover has become increasingly complicated, and confusing for advisers. This is an area of protection that has become too complex, as insurers look at ways to differentiate themselves."

"I have supported a child CI claim recently, so fully understand the true value of this benefit, and the difference the payment can make to a family. However, we now have a situation where the vast number of options can lead to both advisers and consumers being overwhelmed."