Employees flag financial wellbeing as top concern for 2023

Unum UK finds

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Employees have highlighted managing financial wellbeing and dealing with the cost of living crisis as primary concerns for the coming year, according to Unum UK.

Research by the employee benefits provider found that 60% of surveyed employees were concerned about managing their financial wellbeing next year.

Despite enduring significant economic upheaval throughout 2022, the research showed that 35% of surveyed employees have yet to receive any cost of living support from an employer this year.

A further 37% of respondents flagged concern over a healthy work/life balance over the next year, while 33% of surveyed employees were more concerned with debt/mortgage interest rate rises.

An additional 29% of respondents expressed concern over mental health and 27% of surveyed individuals were worries about their general health.

Due to the cost of living crisis affecting employee financial wellbeing, 57% of respondents said they were combating the problem by limiting or switching off their heating entirely, while 43% of surveyed adults were trying to reduce their food bills and 24% of employees will be forced to use their savings.

As a result of the crisis, nearly one fifth of the surveyed workers (19%) said they plan to look for new jobs next year with higher salaries or better employee benefits.

Mark Till, chief executive of Unum UK, explained that the outlook for 2023 will concern many people: "Between employees planning to seek new jobs for better benefits or a higher salary and those saying they'll look at the prospect of a second job, more than 10 million workers may make big employment decisions next year."

"It's important for employers to understand these workers' needs which include better employee benefits. Given employees' concerns for next year, an employer with a benefits package that includes highly valued services such as 24/7 remote GP appointments and mental health support will be well positioned for recruitment and retention in 2023," Till added.

 

Hemma Visavadia
