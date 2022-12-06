Bupa launches dedicated prostate cancer health centre

In partnership with Cromwell Hospital

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Bupa launches dedicated prostate cancer health centre

Bupa UK has launched a specialist centre for prostate cancer in partnership with Cromwell Hospital which will give patients quicker access to testing and onward care if necessary.

The need for further support follows on from research by the provider which found that one quarter of surveyed men put off having a health issue checked.

Prostate cancer affects roughly around one in eight men in their lifetime but can through treatment at stages one and two it can have an almost 100% survival rate compared with around 50% at stage four, according to Prostate Cancer UK.

The centres will enable Bupa customers who are worried about symptoms to get an appointment for prostate cancer within two working days.

At the centres, customers can have all initial diagnostic tests and scans in the same appointment, and if necessary, be treated within 31 days of calling, according to the provider.

The prostate cancer centre is the latest specialist health hub launched by Bupa since its inception in 2019 with a centre dedicated for breast cancer. Last year, the provider launched a centre for the diagnosis and treatment of bowel cancer. Bupa said it will roll out more specialist health centres next year.

The specialist centres also offer access to emotional and wellbeing support from counsellors and nurses and access to Bupa's Live Well with Cancer and recovery programmes.

Alex Perry, chief executive at Bupa UK Insurance said: "With cancer, speed is of the essence, and we know that early diagnosis leads to better outcomes. Analysis of data from our Specialist Centres for breast cancer shows that we're helping customers get a diagnosis much quicker, and at earlier stages, when it's easier to treat."

Philip Luce, chief executive for Cromwell Hospital added: "We're proud to be working with Bupa UK Insurance to be a specialist centre for prostate cancer, providing quick diagnosis, faster access to treatment and the latest technology to aid quicker recovery and help to save lives."

 

Hemma Visavadia
