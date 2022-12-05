Aviva extends ABI model wording to business and D2C plans

Changes in definitions for cancer, dementia and heart attack

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Aviva, which recently updated its critical illness cover to reflect the Association of British Insurers' (ABI) model wordings updates, has extended the changes for both its business and direct-to-consumer (D2C) plans.

The provider updated its core and critical illness plans in September in accordance with the ABI's amended definitions for cancer, dementia and heart attack. ABI members have until 16 September 2023 to make amendments to their respective plans.

As part of the updates, Aviva has removed "less advanced" prostate cancer from its cancer definition but said it will still be included if treated by prostatectomy. However, due to the definition change, it will be removed from the less advanced cancer of the prostate definition which will result in a marginal increase to future cancer claims.

Due to prostatectomy now being covered within the main cancer definition, Aviva said it removed it from an additional payment condition. The provider also amended wording in relation to gastrointestinal and neuroendocrine tumours.

Meanwhile, loss of speech was also removed from the business and D2C plans with it now matching personal plans made available via advisers.

Other updates include changes in the dementia definitions whereby the claim wording has been adjusted to confirm that permanent clinical loss is no longer required.  In addition, the claim wording for heart attack has been adjusted for clarification purposes.

Alan Lakey, director at CIExpert commented: "As proponents of simplicity we applaud harmonisation as it reduces confusion amongst advisers and consumers alike."

"The cancer and dementia wording changes will also result in additional claims being paid creating confidence with the public."

An Aviva spokesperson added: "This brings our other products in line with the changes we made in September to reflect the ABI model wordings."

