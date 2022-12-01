Advisers must engage with clients beyond the sale: Andy Walton

"If we can't crack this, then we are categorically in trouble”

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 2 min read
Advisers must go on a journey with clients, beyond the “one hit wonder” sale, said Andy Walton, protection proposition director at Mortgage Advice Bureau.

Speaking during the ProtectX Live session during the Protection Review 2022 conference, Walton spoke about the importance of regularly checking in with clients and, much like a dental appointment, proactively inform clients of appointments, rather than waiting for them to come to you.

"The dentist books you in because he's telling you there are needs that you've got with your teeth, that even though we've done our job to this point, it will still need looking at in the future," he said.

However, Walton noted that protection doesn't follow suit: "We think we're excelling in protection, that we've nailed it down. And nobody could have been better than me, but why in the heck aren't we going on a journey with customers, it makes no sense."

Walton highlighted that advisers should be going on a journey with a customer and "fundamentally think from the product point of view we should be incentivising advisers to go back and talk to providers. Why not have product anniversary dates that on that date, we make it super easy for you to come back to us and talk about protection?"

Addressing the room, Walton warned that if the industry fails to engage with consumers and communicate beyond the point of the sale or claim "we're in trouble."

"We've got to have ongoing communication, what that does is it takes away the feeling that you're selling me something. Because if you jump off and disappearance, the overriding impression is that you've sold me something and then done nothing for me," he said.

\3If there's something in the diary, then clients can understand that there is care beyond the point of sale: "It helps customers know you care, know you're interested in me, know you're coming back and that you've explained what the gaps are. If we can't crack this, then we are categorically in trouble."

Advisers have to be at the forefront of this conversation, Walton urged, "they've got to position it, they've got to explain it, they've got to talk about this, they've got to go on a journey with a customer and explain this upfront.

"Because the bottom line is that if the dentist is bothered and takes the time to explain to me to come back and get me appointed back in and doesn't need a customer care team cold calling me to say I need to review your teeth, why the heck aren't we doing it in our world of protection?" Walton concluded.

