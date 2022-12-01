Wellbeing continues to split older and younger viewpoints

Research by the rehabilitation specialist among 510 UK line managers and 1,068 workers in the UK found that a divide exists between older and younger employees in relation to how wellbeing within the workforce is perceived and supported.

The Window to the Workplace report showed that over two in three (68%) line managers aged 55 + believed they have good experience in supporting colleagues with their wellbeing needs compared with 76% of respondents aged under 34.

Over one fifth of older line managers said they struggle to talk about mental health and wellbeing with staff, with 22% of surveyed respondents aged 55+ stating it doesn't "comes easily to them" compared with 11% of line managers aged under 34 and 13% of managers aged 35-54.

Meanwhile, the report found that older line managers feel less supported and confident enough to support staff with their wellbeing due to lack of training.

Only one in two line managers aged 55 and over agreed that they have received enough training from their employer to help employees compared with 63% of managers aged 18-34.

In addition, 35% of managers aged under 35 "strongly agree" they have the experience needed compared to 23% of surveyed 35-44-year-olds and 21% of line managers aged over 55.

However, 55% of older line managers (aged over 55) said have had enough training and resources to support colleagues with their wellbeing.

Dr Julie Denning, managing director, chartered health psychologist at Working To Wellbeing and chair of the Vocational Rehabilitation Association, said: "As the UK population ages and the cost-of-living soars, the multi-generational workplace will be very much the norm in the years ahead."

"From a workplace wellbeing perspective, it's crucial that employers recognise the challenges, as well as the opportunities, this can bring. Line managers, who are often at the coalface and whose role is pivotal to supporting their colleagues at work - need to be equipped, confident and ready to best support their workforce."