The Exeter to offer cheaper PMI options for customers

As part of new guided Health+ option

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
The Exeter has launched a new guided option to its Health+ product which aims to provide customers with cheaper options for accessing private healthcare.

The new guided option follows a recent Challenging Times report by the provider which found that 53% of respondents felt affordability was a barrier when considering buying insurance.  

The option provides members with a recommended list of suitable specialists to treat health conditions at the point of claim as well as a set of convenient locations.

Once member have secured preferential fees from their chosen specialists, The Exeter said it will be able to offer members lower premiums.  

Meanwhile, members opting to apply for PMI using the guided option can benefit from the providers Health+ cover, which offers unlimited in-patient and day-patient treatment, cancer cover, and a range of benefit add-ons.

It also offers access to additional support through The Exeter's member benefits offering HealthWise which provides a range of services including remote GP appointments, physiotherapy sessions and mental health consultations.

Karen Woodley, head of healthcare distribution at The Exeter, said: "At a time when households are faced with a range of financial and health challenges, the ability to access private healthcare solutions may seem further out of reach than before for many people."  

"With the addition of the guided specialist option to our Health+ product, we can provide even greater flexibility for those looking to access lower-cost private alternatives without compromising on the speed or quality of care they receive."

 

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia

