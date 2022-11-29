FCA opens consultation on 2023/24 fees and levies proposals

In a consultation opened today the regulator said it was "mindful of the significant inflationary pressures on businesses in the current climate".

"We are determined to manage the rise in FCA costs as far as feasible over the coming year to ease the pressure on fees, particularly for smaller firms," it added.

The regulator said it would take the December 2022 Consumer Prices Index (CPI) as a fixed measure and benchmark all estimated costs for 2023/24 against it.

"We are giving due consideration to inflationary pressures as we finalise our budget for 2023/24 and do not expect it to reflect the full increase in inflation as measured by the CPI, but we are not in a position to give an indicative figure at this stage," it added.

The regulator said the minimum and flat-rate fee freeze imposed during the pandemic to support the firms which pay only its minimal levy of fees is back on the cards for 2023/24. Application fees for firms applying for authorisation also will not be increased, it proposed, despite assertions earlier this year that an annual rise could be expected.

Revenue for the regulator from application fees recover around 1.5% of the FCA's total costs.

"In 2021/22, the cost of our authorisations division was £33.9m," the FCA stated. "This excludes associated costs such as legal advice and systems. The revenue from application fees in 2021/22 was £6.8m, or about 20% of the cost our authorisations division incurred.

"We expect the revenue to be about £9m in 2022/23 under the new pricing structure."

Fees for principal firms of ARs

The current charges for each appointed representative (AR) that principal firms have registered with the FCA will be maintained for 2023/24, the regulator has proposed.

The FCA said the current levels meet its anticipated funding requirements, but that a review would take place again when it consulted on the rates for 2024/25.

The flat-rate charges for ARs introduced in 2021/22 covers the FCA's establishment of a new department to conduct "enhanced supervision" of principal firms as well as publishing and enforcing new rules.

"We are monitoring the funding needs of our continuing work on ARs and the most appropriate manner to recoup our costs," the consultation paper stated.

Consumer Duty funding

In order to fund all the worked needed around the implementation of Consumer Duty, the FCA has proposed it recover the costs from the A, consumer credit and claims management feeblocks, collective investment schemes (fee-block C), payment services, e-money and consumer buy-to-let firms in fee-blocks G3, G4, G5, G10, G11, G20 and G21 and trade and securitisation repositories in fee-blocks J2 and J3.

Respondents have been asked for their feedback on this, with the FCA saying it recognises some firms in the aforementioned fee-blocks "may be less likely to be in the scope of Consumer Duty than others".

"While we are consulting on recovering costs from a wide range of firms, we welcome views on whether - and, if so, how - this approach should be refined."

Financial promotions

The consultation also includes the FCA's proposal for a £5,000 application fee as a contribution towards the costs of processing applications to add new financial promotions products.

It comes as - subject to parliamentary approval - the Financial Services and Markets Bill will see an amendment to the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (FSMA) preventing firms from undertaking financial promotions on behalf of unauthorised firms.

"Authorised firms will have to apply to the FCA for permission under the new section 55NA of the FSMA to approve financial promotions of types of products," it explained. "We are recovering £2.4m project costs in 2022/23, spread across the full population of fee-payers.

"We expect to consult shortly on the proposed regulatory regime."

The consultation will close to responses on 16 January with a policy statement expected to follow in March or April.