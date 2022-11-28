AIG Life launches SME health hub

AIG's Smart Health Employer Hub offers content designed to help employers talk more openly about employee wellbeing, according to the insurer.

It signposts colleagues to Smart Health and other available services employees and their families can access to manage their health.

Situated within the hub is a Starter Kit containing business essentials to help inform employees about Smart Health and how to access it. It also contains information on how to better engage hybrid workers.

It also includes Conversation Corner, a collection of material made up of slides and customer stories to kickstart conversations about health and wellbeing.

Meanwhile, the fitness and nutrition section of the hub offers tips and advice from experts on ways employees can get a better handle on managing their health.

Sue Helmont, marketing director at AIG Life, said: "We've created the Smart Health Employee Hub following feedback from financial advisers. They are keen we work together to help employer clients help their employees take care of their health and wellbeing."

"It offers practical support for team health and wellbeing conversations, helps business leaders inform their teams of the Smart Health services they've access to and signposts when they might be most useful."

"It might prove especially useful to time-stretched small businesses that may not have an Internal Comms or HR function but who want to do their best for their employees' health and wellbeing."