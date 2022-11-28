Aviva to roll out D&I-focused healthcare benefits

The four main benefit options include an improved gender identity benefit, family planning and fertility cover as well as a new menopause service and neurodevelopmental pathway.

The updated services will be available for employers with Aviva's Optimum or Optimum Referral healthcare schemes.

Gender identity support will be available to large corporate clients starting 1 January 2023. It provides quicker access to gender specialists, hormone initiation and onward referral for surgical and non-surgical interventions that support gender transition.

Cover specific to gender identity includes surgeries to masculinise or feminise the face, voice masculinising or feminising surgery and breast augmentation. The provider will also cover hair transplantation for up to £30,000 and hair removal, up to £20,000.

The benefit also includes mental health support and further consultations beyond the existing two-year period to stabilise hormone medication.

Available via the Aviva Digital GP app, the menopause service will launch on 23 February 2023. The service includes a digital hub which offers tips and support to help address and manage menopausal symptoms, as well as a symptom assessment tool.

Employees can access support from a menopause trained nurse and benefit from up to six 30-minute consultations which can be used to discuss symptoms, lifestyle changes and treatment options.

Meanwhile, updated family planning and fertility cover will be available from 1 April 2023 to support employees in accessing fertility treatment and wider family planning services.

The benefit will continue to cover up to £20,000 of fertility treatment costs with the addition to cover fertility protection for employees who may undergo treatment or surgery that could impact their future fertility.

The neurodiversity pathway, launched through Onebright, will also be available from 1 April 2023 and will support individuals with symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Tourette's syndrome.

The support will be available to members and their families aged seven and over and who will be able to access screening, assessment and talking therapies to help support their condition.

Dr Doug Wright, medical director at Aviva UK Health, said: "UK employers are increasingly looking at enhancing their employee wellbeing support with services that although not traditionally covered by private medical insurance, will support their commitment to an inclusive and diverse workforce."

"This range of new benefit options provides personalised support for a variety of common wellbeing needs that are increasingly important to employees and will enable employers to really demonstrate their care and compassion for their valued workforce."