Aviva pays out £18.7m for testicular, prostate cancer claims

Hemma Visavadia
Aviva has revealed that it paid out £18.7m for testicular and prostate cancer claims last year and highlighted the importance of putting protection in place at a much earlier stage.

During Men's Health Awareness Month, a recent critical illness claims report by the provider found that men as young as 23 have claimed for testicular cancer during the past three years.

The average age of men with testicular cancer was typically 40, while one in ten were under 28 years old and half were aged under 42, according to the report.

Research by Aviva also found that due to the high risk factors associated with testicular and prostate cancer, 44% of surveyed men check for symptoms at least once a month, however respondents aged 18-25 were "much less likely" to check as regularly (34%).

Macmillan Cancer support stated that the most common symptoms to look out for signs of testicular cancer include a painless swelling or lump, or a dull ache, pain, or feeling of heaviness.

Jacqueline Kerwood, claims philosophy manager at Aviva said: "People often think that cancer is more likely to impact them in later life but as our claims data shows, that is not necessarily the case, especially where Testicular Cancer is concerned."

"Early detection has a significant impact on recovery and survival rates, so it is really important all men know the symptoms to look out for, carry out regular checks and seek early medical advice if they notice anything unusual."

She added: "Critical illness and income protection can provide crucial financial support to help customers focus on treatment and recovery rather than worry about their finances, something which is particularly important as the cost of living increases."

