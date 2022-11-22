Two in five women would quit over wellbeing negligence: Vitality

New report finds

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 2 min read
Two in five women would quit over wellbeing negligence: Vitality

More women have experienced a decline in wellbeing over the past year due to new hybrid working models than men, according to Vitality.

Research by the provider taken among 2,005 UK office workers found that over one third of surveyed women (35%) saw stress levels increase during the past year compared with men (24%).

The report also found that more than two fifths (46%) of female respondents said they would be willing to quit their job if their health and wellbeing needs weren't met by an employer.

In addition, more surveyed women reported a decline in mental health (28%) than men (18%) and physical fitness (31%) than men (17%).  

Vitality also revealed that more surveyed women (71%) are now calling for greater flexibility in "how and where they work" to improve their overall health and wellbeing, compared to just over half of male respondents (53%).

However, most surveyed men and women (82%) agreed that their employers have taken a greater role in offering health and wellbeing support since the pandemic. 

Overall, the report showed that for both men (44%) and women (47%) hybrid working was the best option for their mental wellbeing and productivity.  

Dr Katie Tryon, director of health strategy and behaviour change expert at Vitality, said: "It's clear that a ‘one size fits all approach' in this new working world just doesn't work for many women. We know the work-life juggle for women is still a key challenge post-pandemic, having a real impact on their mental health, sleep patterns, energy levels and happiness."

"This could be for many reasons, from women often taking on a greater proportion of the caring responsibilities to feeling greater pressure to prove themselves at work or facing the effects of female specific health issues like the menopause."  

"Ensuring women have the flexibility to work in a way that best suits them as individuals and supports their own health and wellbeing is key, and it's great that we're seeing this shift with hybrid working."

"By building a clear picture of what your employees need and incentivising positive behaviours, we have the potential to unlock powerful benefits for employees, for businesses and for society," Tryon conclude. 

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Employees over 45 face the brunt of cost of living crisis: Aviva

Pre-arranged funeral can alleviate financial burdens on loved ones

More on Employee Benefits

Supporting neurodiversity: How employers can help everyone thrive in the workplace
Employee Benefits

Supporting neurodiversity: How employers can help everyone thrive in the workplace

"The key is to create a culture of support and inclusivity"

Sally Campbell
clock 21 November 2022 • 3 min read
Employers ramping up support for men's health
Employee Benefits

Employers ramping up support for men's health

Peppy research shows

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 09 November 2022 • 1 min read
Cloud8 secures £1.25M in latest funding round
Employee Benefits

Cloud8 secures £1.25M in latest funding round

Investment from Mercia

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 19 October 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 November 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird

“We're trying to bring a bit of light-heartedness to protection”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 November 2022 • 6 min read
Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics
Regulation

Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics

"Consumer Duty will fundamentally change how businesses operate"

Andrew Gething
clock 11 November 2022 • 3 min read