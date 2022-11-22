Two in five women would quit over wellbeing negligence: Vitality

Research by the provider taken among 2,005 UK office workers found that over one third of surveyed women (35%) saw stress levels increase during the past year compared with men (24%).

The report also found that more than two fifths (46%) of female respondents said they would be willing to quit their job if their health and wellbeing needs weren't met by an employer.

In addition, more surveyed women reported a decline in mental health (28%) than men (18%) and physical fitness (31%) than men (17%).

Vitality also revealed that more surveyed women (71%) are now calling for greater flexibility in "how and where they work" to improve their overall health and wellbeing, compared to just over half of male respondents (53%).

However, most surveyed men and women (82%) agreed that their employers have taken a greater role in offering health and wellbeing support since the pandemic.

Overall, the report showed that for both men (44%) and women (47%) hybrid working was the best option for their mental wellbeing and productivity.

Dr Katie Tryon, director of health strategy and behaviour change expert at Vitality, said: "It's clear that a ‘one size fits all approach' in this new working world just doesn't work for many women. We know the work-life juggle for women is still a key challenge post-pandemic, having a real impact on their mental health, sleep patterns, energy levels and happiness."

"This could be for many reasons, from women often taking on a greater proportion of the caring responsibilities to feeling greater pressure to prove themselves at work or facing the effects of female specific health issues like the menopause."

"Ensuring women have the flexibility to work in a way that best suits them as individuals and supports their own health and wellbeing is key, and it's great that we're seeing this shift with hybrid working."

"By building a clear picture of what your employees need and incentivising positive behaviours, we have the potential to unlock powerful benefits for employees, for businesses and for society," Tryon conclude.