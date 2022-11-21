Employees over 45 face the brunt of cost of living crisis: Aviva

Age of Ambiguity study finds

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 2 min read
Employees over 45 face the brunt of cost of living crisis: Aviva

Employees aged 45 and over are among the most affected age group to be hit by the ongoing cost of living crisis and its impact on individuals, according to Aviva.

Research from the insurer's fourth Age of Ambiguity study found that four in five (79%) surveyed employees were more concerned about the cost of living crisis and its affect on wellbeing. 

Due to the economic crisis, 34% of respondents said they no longer feel prepared for unforeseen life circumstances such as accidents, serious illness, or redundancy that could affect their income and living situation.

In addition, three quarters (75%) of surveyed employees who have experienced a reduction in their income because of the crisis have seen stress levels rise.

Meanwhile, half (50%) of all respondent employees stated that the crisis has negatively impacted their mental health, with employees earning up to £24,000 per year more likely (60%) to feel the brunt of the financial situation.

Across all age and income groups, the provider found that 49% of surveyed women would describe their financial wellbeing as 'good', compared with 67% of men. Women were also more likely to be concerned about their finances (81%) due to the cost of living crisis than men (76%).

Dr Doug Wright, medical director at Aviva UK Health, said that the relationship between debt and mental health is "long established" but in these challenging times, employers need to be "closely attuned to their employees' financial wellbeing, signposting help for those who need it but are unsure of where to find it."

"Being financially responsible does not necessarily guarantee stability - even for people who are experienced with budgeting, the current cost of living crisis is presenting new challenges to their personal finances. Employers should look to offer support that bolsters employees' confidence, as well as offering practical solutions that appeal to their full breadth of employees," he said.

"Workplace education campaigns about personal finances, including credit ratings and budgeting, can be a great way of helping people feel more secure with their monthly pay cheques."

 

 

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Pre-arranged funeral can alleviate financial burdens on loved ones

Altus Consulting joins GRiD

More on Cost of Living

HM Treasury
Cost of Living

Autumn Statement 2022: Energy bill support extended to 2024 at lower rate

Alongside health and social care funding

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 17 November 2022 • 3 min read
Employee productivity and wellbeing at risk: Unum
Cost of Living

Employee productivity and wellbeing at risk: Unum

Expectations low going into 2023

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 16 November 2022 • 1 min read
Cost of living causes further wellbeing deterioration: LifeSearch
Cost of Living

Cost of living causes further wellbeing deterioration: LifeSearch

Latest Health, Wealth & Happiness Index shows

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 16 November 2022 • 3 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review November 2022: From The Summit

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 November 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Kelly Bird

“We're trying to bring a bit of light-heartedness to protection”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 15 November 2022 • 6 min read
Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics
Regulation

Consumer Duty and Protection: Consumer Characteristics

"Consumer Duty will fundamentally change how businesses operate"

Andrew Gething
clock 11 November 2022 • 3 min read