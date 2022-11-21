Employees over 45 face the brunt of cost of living crisis: Aviva

Research from the insurer's fourth Age of Ambiguity study found that four in five (79%) surveyed employees were more concerned about the cost of living crisis and its affect on wellbeing.

Due to the economic crisis, 34% of respondents said they no longer feel prepared for unforeseen life circumstances such as accidents, serious illness, or redundancy that could affect their income and living situation.

In addition, three quarters (75%) of surveyed employees who have experienced a reduction in their income because of the crisis have seen stress levels rise.

Meanwhile, half (50%) of all respondent employees stated that the crisis has negatively impacted their mental health, with employees earning up to £24,000 per year more likely (60%) to feel the brunt of the financial situation.

Across all age and income groups, the provider found that 49% of surveyed women would describe their financial wellbeing as 'good', compared with 67% of men. Women were also more likely to be concerned about their finances (81%) due to the cost of living crisis than men (76%).

Dr Doug Wright, medical director at Aviva UK Health, said that the relationship between debt and mental health is "long established" but in these challenging times, employers need to be "closely attuned to their employees' financial wellbeing, signposting help for those who need it but are unsure of where to find it."

"Being financially responsible does not necessarily guarantee stability - even for people who are experienced with budgeting, the current cost of living crisis is presenting new challenges to their personal finances. Employers should look to offer support that bolsters employees' confidence, as well as offering practical solutions that appeal to their full breadth of employees," he said.

"Workplace education campaigns about personal finances, including credit ratings and budgeting, can be a great way of helping people feel more secure with their monthly pay cheques."