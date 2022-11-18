Aleks Gvozdenovic to depart The Exeter

At end of 2022

John Brazier
Aleks Gvozdenovic to depart The Exeter

The Exeter’s head of proposition, Aleks Gvozdenovic, will leave the insurer after five years in the role.

Gvodenovic will leave The Exeter at the end of 2022, a spokesperson confirmed to COVER.

She has held the position of head of proposition at the insurer since Dec 2017, having joined The Exeter in January the same year as a proposition consultant.

Before joining The Exeter, Gvozdenovic held a variety of positions across the insurance and financial services sector, including proposition and marketing roles with AIG Life, Friends Life UK, Bupa Health and Munch Re.

Gordon Greig, strategy and change director at The Exeter, commented: "In recent years Aleks has been instrumental in developing our proposition and marketing capabilities will leave the legacy of a strong and highly capable team.

"We would like to thank Aleks for her hard work and efforts and wish her all the best for the future."

John Brazier
John Brazier

Editor at COVER

