Autumn Statement 2022: Industry reaction

Dr. Sneh Khemka, chief executive at Simplyhealth said that despite the additional funding announced "it's clear that the NHS will remain under considerable financial strain for some time, and over the next few months will also have to face into winter pressures."

"This means that emergency and inpatient care will have to be prioritised, and outpatient services will be necessarily compromised," he warned.

Meanwhile, Amanda Blanc, group chief executive of Aviva, said that yesterday's Autumn statement was a "very welcome boost for UK investment."

"We estimate reforms to Solvency 2 will allow Aviva to invest at least £25 billion over the next ten years across the UK, including in critical areas such as social housing, schools, hospitals and green energy projects."

However, Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown remarked that news that the social care cap could be delayed will be greeted with "horror by the many people currently wrestling with the huge costs of paying for care."

"A delay risks leaving people's long-term planning in tatters and there will be huge concerns that this is a step towards this plan to deal with social care being put on the backburner, leaving families up and down the country continuing to struggle."

"The chancellor did announce more funding for the social care sector over the coming years but as yet we lack detail as to what that entails and for now struggling families have little insight into what help might be available to them," she continued.

The right kind of support

Dr Matthew Connell, director of policy and public affairs at the Chartered Insurance Institute, stated that the budget was "inevitably going to lead to higher taxes, and the freezing of personal allowances in both income and inheritance tax will affect most households."

He explained that with the right kind of financial planning, families can reduce their tax bill. "The changes in the budget mean that getting professional financial advice is more important than ever."

"Insurers play a vital role in getting people back to work - Swiss Re research has shown that for every £1 spent by insurers on rehab, £9 is saved by avoiding prolonged economic inactivity. We call on the government to work with insurers to increase take up of insurance such as income protection throughout the UK economy, to realise still greater savings," Connell said.

He added: "Our greatest concern remains the delay to the Dilnot reforms to 2025. This means that six generations of elderly people will have spent the average stay of 30 months in a care home from beginning to end since the Dilnot Commission was set up in 2010 the public needs certainty about care costs before they can plan for care financially."

Andrew Gething, managing director of MorganAsh warned that "even if salaries go up, the chancellor's freezing of income tax and national insurance thresholds will see an increase in the proportion of earnings paid to the taxman."

"But even with confirmation of benefits rising in line with inflation, safeguarding the pension ‘triple lock' and offering further cost of living payments, there's no question many households will see a significant fall in disposable income. This challenging environment will undoubtedly see more people bearing the full force of the cost-of-living crisis and push more into the ‘vulnerable' category."

He concluded: "As a result, monitoring customer vulnerability must now move higher up the agenda for all financial services firms. This is especially true with the arrival of Consumer Duty in July ensuring lenders, providers, brokers and IFAs are all duty bound to prevent foreseeable harm and deliver good outcomes for customers."